The South Carolina student admitted to drawing explicit images in a residence hall in October, according to an incident report obtained by news outlets. Someone saw him drawing the images, told him to stop and erased them, the report said.

Similar offensive drawings were also found in November. The student admitted to being in the hall again that month, but denied making any drawings during that visit. Investigators concluded they were made by the same person, the report noted.

The student’s father told investigators his son was “just being drunk and silly” and wouldn’t harm anyone, the report said.

The student is enrolled at Tri-County Technical College in its Bridge to Clemson Program, Clemson officials said in a statement last week. The transfer program for freshman students offers support for participants to begin their second year at Clemson. Tri-County Technical College has opened an internal investigation, spokeswoman Rebecca Eidson confirmed.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

