AD

AD

Diermeier said he was drawn to the school by Vanderbilt’s commitment to research excellence and to educating the whole person at the undergraduate and graduate levels.

“Vanderbilt is among the world’s most prestigious universities, bringing together extraordinary faculty and staff with exceptional students to teach, discover and improve the lives of people everywhere. What truly separates Vanderbilt from its peers is the willingness of its various parts to work together, as one, to magnify impact toward a shared mission,” Diermeier said.

Diermeier earned his Ph.D. in political science from the University of Rochester in 1995. He also holds master’s degrees in philosophy and political science from the University of Southern California, the University of Munich and the University of Rochester.

AD

AD

In addition to serving as provost, Diermeier is a David Lee Shillinglaw Distinguished Service Professor at the University of Chicago’s Harris School of Public Policy, where he previously served as dean and helped transform it into the third-ranked public policy school in the nation.

Along with multiple awards, Diermeier is a Guggenheim fellow and a member of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences and has published four books.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD