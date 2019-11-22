Urtula died in Boston on May 20, the day of his Boston College graduation.

Earlier this week You, through a public relations firm, released text messages suggesting she tried to stop Urtula and alerted Urtula’s brother in the moments before his death.

When You was indicted in October, prosecutors said she was in South Korea.

Urtula’s relatives say they are devastated by his death and won’t comment further.

