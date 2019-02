SAN FRANCISCO — Authorities in San Francisco say a highway crash caused by a wrong-way driver has left two people dead and seven others injured.

The San Francisco Fire Department says the crash happened on Highway 101 early Sunday morning.

All northbound lanes of Highway 101 are closed, and drivers are asked to avoid the area.

