The hiker, who was not identified, was on a trail two hours before sunrise Sunday when he fell from the overlook, the squad said. Slate Rock is a largely barren rock outcropping known for its view of mountain peaks in western North Carolina.
“We estimate he rolled/tumbled almost 1,000 feet from start to finish,” rescuers said. “Somehow, he only had minor injuries.”
The nearly six-hour operation marked the third rescue of a hiker in the state this year. In February, a hiker fell at Hanging Rock State Park and was hospitalized. In January, a hiker was critically injured after falling 50 feet (15 meters) at Pilot Mountain State Park.
