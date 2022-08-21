Hiker missing in Utah as flooding hits Southwest

Gift Article Share

Authorities have been searching for days for an Arizona woman reported missing after being swept away by floodwaters in Utah's Zion National Park as strong seasonal rainstorms hit parts of the U.S. Southwest. National Park Service officials said rangers and members of the Zion Search and Rescue Team were in the Virgin River area Sunday looking for Jetal Agnihotri, 29, of Tucson.

They said Agnihotri was among several hikers who were swept off their feet Friday afternoon by rushing water in the Narrows area of the park.

All hikers except Agnihotri were found on high ground and were stranded until water levels receded.

On Sunday, an approximately 20-mile stretch of Colorado’s main east-west highway, Interstate 70, was temporarily closed because of the risk of flooding and mudslides from predicted storms in Glenwood Canyon, where a wildfire burned in 2020.

Elsewhere in Utah, flooding in Moab, the gateway to Arches National Park, on Saturday night led to the closure of trails in the city Sunday as crews assessed the damage. A video posted on the city’s Twitter account showed a creek gushing under a downtown bridge.

Meanwhile, in New Mexico, officials at Carlsbad Caverns National Park said about 150 tourists were evacuated Saturday night after being stranded by rising water. Park officials told people at the visitor’s center to wait there for hours because of flash flooding.

Authorities said several rivers and streams in New Mexico have nearly reached historic flood levels, not seen since the 1960s, because of recent heavy rainfall.

In Arizona, emergency crews rescued four hikers stranded in Sabino Canyon east of Tucson on Friday and helped 41 students and staff members from Marana off school buses that got stuck in high water when the storms began to move in.

For Nevada, recent storms have given the Las Vegas metro area its wettest monsoon season in 10 years.

— Associated Press

9 arrested after panic at Kentucky State Fair

Nine people were arrested at the Kentucky State Fair, which closed Saturday night after suspicious activity was reported, authorities said.

Kentucky State Police said in a statement on Twitter that the fair began a “soft close” about 10 p.m. Saturday to ensure the safety of attendees. Police said there were no reported injuries.

The initial investigation shows that a group of people “caused panic with noise-making devices, leading fair goers to believe shots” had been fired, police said Sunday in a news release. Investigators have found no physical evidence that a weapon was fired, but the investigation is ongoing, police said.

Three adults and six minors were charged with offenses including disorderly conduct, menacing, possession of stolen property and possession of a handgun, police said.

The fair resumed normal operations Sunday, officials said.

— Associated Press

4 injured in accidental shooting at store in Georgia: Four people were wounded after a gun went off Sunday at a Walmart in Lovejoy, south of Atlanta, police said. A customer inside the store shot himself in the leg after mishandling a gun, police said. The bullet ricocheted, striking three other people, according to authorities. None of the injuries were life-threatening. According to police, the armed man, identified as Michael Walton, 29, did not have his gun secured in a holster while it was loaded. Police said Walton will be charged with reckless conduct.

— From news services

