The awards were announced by the Society of American Historians, based at Columbia University.
King’s book won the Francis Parkman Prize, named for the 19th century historian and awarded for literary and scholarly achievement. Previous recipients include Robert A. Caro, David W. Blight and Eric Foner.
Fitzgerald, best known for her Pulitzer Prize-winning Vietnam War book “Fire In the Lake,” was given the Horwitz Prize for “an author whose work in American history holds wide appeal and enduring public significance.” Horwitz was a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist for The New Yorker whose books included “Confederates in the Attic” and “Spying on the South.” He is also a former president of the historians society.
