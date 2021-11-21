Miami-Dade County officials now say the courthouse will reopen Dec. 6 after engineers finished inspections of columns in the basement. The Miami Herald reports the only remaining hurdle is obtaining a city permit for recent work there.
An Oct. 15 engineering report by the county-hired firm EXP found no structural concerns with steel columns in the flood-prone basement.
Chief Judge Nushin Sayfie emphasized that the county is endorsing the building’s readiness.
“Our first priority was and continues to be the safety of all who work at and visit the Dade County Courthouse,” she said.
The courthouse, which handles the bulk of civil cases in Florida’s most populous county, is set to be replaced by a new $267 million building to be completed by the end of 2024.