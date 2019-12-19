The plot of land proposed for the site sits at what’s considered a “neighborhood crossing,” where the city only wants businesses where residents can interact with each other.

Commissioner Reginald Milton said he didn’t think neighbors would be “rubbing elbows” at a crematorium.

At a hearing earlier this month, City Councilwoman Jamita Swearengen also questioned whether the site would emit dangerous pollutants into the air in the area she represents, WREG-TV reported.

Orange Mound residents instead said they want their community revitalized with a fresh market, an ice cream shop and laundromats. Residents will be presenting a new plan for the community at the next Orange Mound Task Force meeting, WMC-TV reported.

Orange Mound was developed at the turn of the 19th century as an African American subdivision on the grounds of a former plantation, historical commissions have documented.

