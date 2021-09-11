“The church’s foundation is totally shot and the walls are moving,” he said. “The cross timbers underneath are all rotted...but there isn’t enough money to fix it.”
The original church built in 1839 was a brick building that was replaced over a decade later. Fire destroyed the second church, which was replaced with the current structure in 1882. Attendance has steadily declined with the community’s aging population and lack of young families, Hull said.
“When I was a kid there was probably 35, 40 people there every Sunday,” he said. “But it’s kept going down since then.”
Members of the church voted in April to demolish it after a survey was distributed to parishioners in 2020, said Hull’s wife Marie.
The church’s stained glass windows and pews have been sold. After the demolition, the property will be put up for sale, Warren Hull said.
In May, church members voted to merge with the Enosburg Methodist Church. The Hulls attend service there and at the Richford Methodist Church, which both share the same pastor, Warren Hull said.