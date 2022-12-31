Historical schooner Maggie S Myers back above the water

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

BOWERS, Del. — A piece of Delaware — and world — history once again floats. But plenty of hard work lies ahead. The Maggie S Myers, one of the oldest surviving oyster schooners in the world, sank in Bowers. Days later she was raised back above the waves, thanks to the efforts of the schooner’s captain, Frank “Thumper” Eicherly; his stepbrother Brian Howard; and a team of workers that included a crane operator (and crane) and multiple divers.

“At 4 p.m. today, we officially declare Maggie S Myers free floating,” Mr. Howard said in an interview on a pier adjacent to the schooner.

The schooner, which was built in 1893, is no longer taking on water, he said — at least not any more than wooden boats ordinarily do. “(The recovery process) went a lot slower than we had hoped for, but (went) probably better than expected,” he added.

Raising the boat took more than a dozen people a long day’s work. Mr. Howard said he woke up at 3 a.m. and was on site at 6 a.m.

Delmarva power employees moved a service line to make room for the crane. Divers with oxygen hoses scouted out the damage, dug out mud around the sunken schooner and rigged slings underneath. The crane pulled from above; airbags helped push from underneath. The process took hour after careful hour to complete.

Bowers resident Kathi Cubbage, 62, said she was 18 or 19 the first time she saw Cpt. Eicherly sail the schooner along the town.

“She’s a landmark — you got to have her up,” Ms. Cubbage said.

The cause of the sinking is still unknown, Mr. Howard said. “And honestly, (with) these old boats, you might never know. She might keep that secret to herself.”

Mr. Howard said the plan is to install a warning system that will sound off an alarm should water levels in the bilge get too high.

“If we take on more than two and a half feet of water in any bilge compartment, it’s going to scream to everybody. My brother will hear it from his house,” he said.

The rescue came at great expense to Cpt. Eicherly and Mr. Howard; the latter estimated that the combined costs of the effort were 75 cents a second. Much work remains, including cleaning the ship and halting the spread of rust. All of the schooner’s electronics are irreparably damaged. The two started a GoFundMe campaign to help pay for recovering the piece of history.

Bowers Mayor Ada Puzzo had a good view of the action from the second floor of a nearby shed. She urged people to contribute to the fundraiser.

“This boat and Thumper (Cpt. Eicherly) have helped I don’t know how many people in our town,” she said.

“It’s going to take a lot of little bits (of support),” she said. “That’s all we need is a lot a little bits.”

