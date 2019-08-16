Louisiana

HIV-positive man sues over lost job offer

A January trial date has been set in a lawsuit accusing a Louisiana sheriff of rescinding a job offer to an applicant who is HIV-positive.

William “Liam” Pierce sued Iberia Parish Sheriff Louis Ackal and two captains last year, saying they violated the federal Americans With Disabilities Act. The suit says Ackal’s office offered Pierce a job as a deputy in 2012 but rescinded the offer after a required physical examination showed he was HIV-positive.

U.S. District Court Judge Michael Juneau scheduled a trial for Jan. 6.

Court filings state that the sheriff’s office has claimed the decision against hiring Pierce was based on alleged misconduct when Pierce was with the Abbeville Police Department.

Pierce was fired from that department, where he worked from 2009 to 2012, for discharging a firearm while he had two prisoners in custody, according to court records.

That information was disclosed in writing on his Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office job application, according to Pierce’s legal team, and orally during his job interview for the sheriff’s office, a transcript of which is in the court record.

Pierce’s lawsuit says he filed a complaint with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in October 2012. The commission issued findings in 2016 that evidence showed the decision to rescind the job offer was probably a result of the HIV diagnosis.

— Associated Press

More kids in Massachusetts ingesting marijuana products: Massachusetts health-care officials say there has been an increase in calls to the state's poison control center about toddlers ingesting marijuana products. The Regional Center for Poison Control and Prevention say the number of calls about children 5 years old and younger nearly tripled in the first seven months since recreational pot shops opened in November. The Boston Globe reports children have been getting into marijuana products including brownies, chocolate bars or gummies and ending up in the emergency room. Adina Sheroff, a registered nurse and poison specialist, tells the paper that young children are especially vulnerable to overdose because the concentration of THC in the products is intended for adult use and overwhelms children's bodies. Sheroff says the center has not recorded any deaths from these exposures in children.

Shark bites girl at Florida beach: A newspaper reports that a young girl has become the 10th person bitten by a shark in New Smyrna Beach, Fla., this year.

The Daytona Beach News Journal quotes authorities as saying 9-year-old Margaret Crum of Canton, Ohio, was bitten in the right leg Friday while wading through the water at the beach, located on Florida’s central Atlantic coast.

Capt. Tammy Malphurs of the Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue says the girl’s injuries weren’t serious.

Experts say factors contributing to shark bites are large numbers of people in the water and ocean currents bringing bait fish closer to shore.