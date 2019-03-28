NATIONAL SECURITY

Contractor is guilty over hoard of secrets

A former National Security Agency contractor described as a “hoarder” by his attorney pleaded guilty Thursday to illegally retaining a huge volume of government secrets at his house over two decades in what investigators had initially suspected might have been a major espionage case.

Harold T. Martin III, 54, was arrested in 2016 and detained after the FBI found that over a period of decades, he had taken reams of sensitive files, including six full bankers boxes and 50 terabytes of data, to his home in Glen Burnie, Md.

On Thursday, Martin pleaded guilty to one count of willful retention of national defense information.

“After an exhaustive government investigation, it is clear that Mr. Martin had no intention to harm his country or the intelligence agencies he served,” said his attorney, James Wyda. “His actions were the product of mental illness, not treason.”

Under the terms of his plea agreement, Martin acknowledged that, starting in the late 1990s, while he worked as a contractor for different agencies and held a security clearance that gave him access to extremely sensitive classified information, he stole and retained documents marked as top secret.

The plea agreement struck with prosecutors calls for a nine-year prison sentence, though a judge will decide how much time Martin ultimately serves. He is scheduled to be sentenced in July.

— Devlin Barrett

FLORIDA

Murder convictions vacated after 42 years

An uncle and nephew who had been imprisoned for 42 years for a Florida murder were vindicated Thursday when prosecutors asked a judge to vacate their convictions, saying they no longer believed in the men’s guilt.

Clifford Williams, 76, and Hubert “Nathan” Myers, 61, wiped away tears after the judge said she was vacating their convictions. They are the first men cleared since the state’s attorney’s office in Jacksonville started an initiative last year reviewing claims of wrongful conviction, the first effort of its kind in Florida. Myers was only 18 whenhe was convicted.

The men were convicted and sentenced to life in prison for the 1976 fatal shooting of Jeanette Williams and the attempted murder of her girlfriend, Nina Marshall. The women, who knew the defendants socially, were asleep in bed at the time of the shooting.

Williams died instantly, but Marshall was able to flag down a car that drove her to a hospital. She identified Williams and Myers as the shooters.

The men claimed they had been at a birthday party a block from the shooting, and other partygoers backed up their alibis.

— Associated Press