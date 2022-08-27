Hollywood homecoming: New owners reopen Dover diner

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

DOVER, Del. — Most people with roots in the capital city have a memory or two about the Hollywood Diner, an iconic eatery that first opened in the early 1950s. However, the restaurant, with its bright chrome and red siding right in the heart of the U.S. 13 corridor, has been quiet and void of memories for three years.

That all changed when Ensar Arslan and his father, Ekrem Arslan, reopened its doors after a year-and-a-half of renovations on the 123 N. DuPont Highway building.

The grand opening was a long time coming.

“We bought this place back on Oct. 9, 2020, and ever since then, we’ve just been running into a lot of issues,” Ensar said. “This building is old. The building has a lot of history to it, and what we wanted to do was not to come into Dover and ruin the existing history within this building. … We wanted to add on to it.

“We thought about ideas about reconstruction, but we felt that wouldn’t just fit right because the aesthetics were different — this building, the way it sits, the way it faces the highway, the way it faces the people of the city of Dover, it’s some kind of (different building).”

Ensar said he and his father ran into a lot of blockades during the pandemic. There were supply shortages, and equipment they needed for the renovation just wasn’t readily available.

“There was also an employee shortage, but we managed to put a great team together, and we’re confident in what we can bring for Dover, and I hope that the city of Dover just gives us a chance, and we’ll make it right,” he said. “We want to add on to the diner’s legacy, and we want to make it the best.”

The elder Mr. Arslan formerly owned and operated Sussex County’s Laurel Dutch Inn until he sold it in June 2019. His son will serve as Hollywood Diner’s manager.

Employee Diane Ozturk of Dover was eager to welcome customers into the refurbished diner.

“It’s very exciting to see new customers and old customers from the diner,” she said. “It’s very hard to find a good diner, especially in Dover, and we’re very excited. The customers have been very friendly and very nice, and I hope it lasts for (the Arslans).

“I got here, and the crowd was pretty decent. It’s the first day, so people don’t know if we’re open. We’ve been advertising on Facebook, but everyone has their own thing to do every day.”

Louis Turner can remember many of his frequent visits to the diner.

“It was always a great little place to meet and is centrally located in Dover,” he said. “Heck, there have been plenty of times when you didn’t really even plan on going to the Hollywood, you just kind of ended up there.”

The establishment will be open Sundays through Thursdays from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m.

“We’re offering regular American diner food, which ranges from your breakfast all day, which we’ll be serving,” Ensar said. “We’ll have lunch and dinner — including seafood, pasta and steaks — and we’ll also have your wide range of normal dinner menus, as well ... as subs, steaks, sandwiches and such.”

Ekrem noted that his primary goal is to provide top-quality food and service to make his customers feel at home.

“My family, my staff and I can’t wait to get to know everyone in the community firsthand and to become a big family,” he said.

Most recently, the building was home to the Southern Grille Hollywood Diner of Dover, which was owned by Ronald White, who also runs Southern Grille of Ellendale.

Mr. White purchased the Hollywood Diner in March 2018 and officially reopened its doors that June. But that venture lasted only about a year.

Ensar is just ready to finally get back to business as usual at the new Hollywood Diner.

“We’re definitely planning on keeping its great, 1950s-style charm,” he said. “My father, Ekrem, will be bringing his 25 years of experience in the restaurant industry to the place, as well.

“It’ll be a family-run business, and we’re hoping to turn it into a comfortable place, where all feel welcome to fill their bellies.”

