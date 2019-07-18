WILMINGTON, Del. — Delaware State Police announced a Home Depot customer has taken responsibility for a noose found at the store and says it wasn’t intended to be racist.

The Delaware News Journal reports police said in a Wednesday statement that a customer was shopping for ropes last week at the North Wilmington store and tied a noose. The customer told investigators it was done strictly for work purposes with no racist motive. Police said the customer was building something for a client who requested different types of decorative rope knots.

The newspaper reported customer Lisa Flowers discovered the noose at the store and called for a manager.

Home Depot spokeswoman Margaret Smith told the paper the company was “appalled and disturbed.” She said Home Depot is investigating.

No charges have been filed.

