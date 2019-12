But, Thompson wrote, President Donald Trump repeatedly urged the Army Corps to award contracts to Fisher Sand and Gravel, and Jared Kushner also supported the company’s selection.

AD

AD

“These actions raise concerns about the possibility of inappropriate influence on USACE’s contracting decision,” Thompson wrote. He asked the inspector general to ensure that Fisher Sand and Gravel’s bid met standards and that the contract was awarded in accordance with federal procurement regulations.

Kushner, a senior adviser to Trump, was recently appointed as the White House lead on border construction projects, according to Thompson’s letter.

The company has long claimed it can build a U.S.-Mexico border wall cheaper and faster than its competitors. Company President Tommy Fisher is a Republican supporter and has appeared on conservative media touting his company as the best pick for building the wall.

AD

A message left Thursday with the Dickinson company was not immediately returned to The Associated Press.

The company will receive nearly $270 million of the $400 million contract to design and build physical barriers along about 31 miles (50 kilometers) of the southern border.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD