Mark D’Amico appears in Burlington City Municipal Court regarding citations for driving with a suspended license, in Burlington City, N.J., Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018. D’Amico, under investigation over more than $400,000 raised online for a good Samaritan, says everything in the case will become “crystal clear.” D’Amico appeared in court Tuesday on unrelated traffic charges. (Jessica Griffin/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, Pool) (Associated Press)

BURLINGTON, N.J. — The New Jersey man under investigation over more than $400,000 raised online for a homeless good Samaritan says answers are coming in the confusing case.

Mark D’Amico appeared in court Tuesday on unrelated traffic charges. He mostly declined to address the headline-grabbing GoFundMe case , but when a reporter asked if everything would become clear, D’Amico responded, “Crystal clear.”

The Burlington County prosecutor is investigating D’Amico and Katelyn McClure over a GoFundMe page they set up for Johnny Bobbitt.

He’s the homeless man who helped McClure get gas when she became stranded on Interstate 95 in Philadelphia last year.

To thank him, she set up the fundraising page. The relationship soured, Bobbitt brought a suit against the couple and prosecutors began investigating.

The couple have denied wrongdoing.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.