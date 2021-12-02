Court records show Rogers was stabbed numerous times in the head. The records say Williams’s DNA was found on a pair of headphones at the scene and that Rogers’s blood was found on a bandanna Williams had in his backpack when he was located. Investigators say Williams also matches the description of a man videotaped by a security camera walking toward the area where the body was found about 10 minutes before the boy’s cellphone stopped moving.
Williams denied encountering Rogers, records show.
He made his first court appearance Thursday and was ordered held without bond.
— Associated Press
Maine
Man gets prison time for food tampering
A man accused of putting razor blades and screws in pizza dough at supermarkets in Maine and New Hampshire was sentenced Thursday to four years and nine months in federal prison.
The sentencing of Nicholas Mitchell, 39, of Dover, N.H., followed an agreement with prosecutors in which he pleaded guilty in June to one of two counts of tampering with a consumer product. He also must pay nearly $230,000 in restitution to Hannaford Supermarkets.
Mitchell was arrested in October 2020 after razor blades were found in pizza dough sold at a Hannaford store in Saco, Maine.
Three customers bought the tainted product in Saco and discovered the blades hidden in the dough, prosecutors said.
Product tampering also occurred at Hannaford stores in Sanford, Maine, and Dover, N.H., prompting investigations by police.
Mitchell was a former employee of It’ll Be Pizza. The Scarborough, Maine, company makes several brands of dough, including the Portland Pie Company dough allegedly tampered with.
— Associated Press
MONTANA
Deal reached to reduce Yellowstone bison
Officials have agreed to allow as many as 900 bison from Yellowstone National Park to be shot by hunters, sent to slaughter or placed in quarantine this winter in a program that seeks to prevent the animals from spreading a disease to cattle.
An additional 200 bison among the more than 5,000 in the park could be captured or hunted in late winter if those numbers are met, federal, tribal and state officials agreed Wednesday.
Bison routinely head north into Montana each winter, raising concerns that they could spread brucellosis, a bacterial disease that can cause cows to abort their calves.
— Associated Press
Parkland, Fla., student arrested after report of online threat: A 17-year-old was arrested Thursday after he made a threat on social media against Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, the site of one of the worst school shootings in the country, the Broward County Sheriff's Office said. The 11th-grade student at the Parkland, Fla., high school faces one count of writing threats to conduct a mass shooting.
— From news services