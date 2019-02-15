NEW CASTLE, Del. — The Delaware state Fire Marshal’s Office says a homeless man has admitted to setting fire to part of an apartment complex in retaliation for being made to leave the property.

News outlets report the fire marshal’s office says 73-year-old Joseph Talamo was arrested and charged with arson in the Wednesday fire. Court records say the New Castle complex’s laundry room was set ablaze that afternoon, causing about $3,500 worth of damage.

They say authorities responding to the fire found Talamo at a nearby shopping center and he matched the suspect’s description. The fire marshal’s office says Talamo has been released from custody on his own recognizance.

