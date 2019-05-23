MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A homeless Tennessee student has graduated as his high school’s valedictorian and was offered dozens of scholarships totaling $3 million.

Tupac Mosley told news outlets that his family fell behind on bills after his father died, and they ended up being evicted in February. Mosley says his family has since lived in tents and several places around the city, including a camp site and a nonprofit that offered them a cabin to sleep in.

Despite the uncertainty and stress, Mosley graduated from Raleigh Egypt High School with a 4.3 GPA.

He’s attending Tennessee State University and will be majoring in electrical engineering when he starts this fall. TSU President Glenda Glover says the college will pay for his housing and meal plan so “everything is free.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.