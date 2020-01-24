Shaw says he believes he is owed about $150,000 in both property and punitive damages. He did not say what the company paid him. He said Airbnb claims in its marketing materials that it guarantees up to $1 million reimbursement for property damage.

AD

“Airbnb’s ‘host guarantee’ is nothing close to any type of ‘guarantee’ and in fact it is false, misleading and deceptive,” the lawsuit states.

AD

A representative of San Francisco-based Airbnb said Friday that the company was looking into the matter.

Shaw says the Airbnb guest in his Isle of Palms home threw a party with about 100 people or more attending. They left holes in the walls and broke a staircase railing, door and countertop, among other things, he said.