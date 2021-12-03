He wanted to use the state’s new “stand your ground” defense but a judge ruled earlier this year that it couldn’t be applied retroactively to the killings of Devin Henderson and Javier Harrison.
His attorney, Lucas Wilder, said Santana saw them go through his front gate and was afraid they were going to come into his house so he got his gun and went outside to find them.
Santana didn’t know whether they had weapons or were going to attack him, Wilder said during the trial.
“In that moment, fear hits him and he decides to shoot,” he said, according to the Dayton Daily News.
Ja’shin Gibson — who was with the teens but was not injured and hid under the car — testified that Santana opened the door and fired shots into the vehicle without warning.