At a ceremony held near the spot where Plessy was arrested, Gov. John Bel Edwards (D) said he was “beyond grateful” to help restore Plessy’s “legacy of the rightness of his cause . . . undefiled by the wrongness of his conviction.”
The Plessy v. Ferguson ruling allowing racial segregation across American life stood as the law of the land until the Supreme Court unanimously overruled it in 1954, in Brown v. Board of Education. Both cases argued that segregation laws violated the 14th Amendment’s right to equal protection.
The Brown decision led to widespread public school desegregation and the eventual stripping away of Jim Crow laws that discriminated against Black Americans.
Plessy, who was 30 at the time of his arrest, died in 1925 with the conviction on his record.
— Associated Press
NEW HAMPSHIRE
Father of girl missing since 2019 is arrested
The father of a New Hampshire girl who police believe was last seen in 2019 at age 5, but who wasn’t reported missing until the end of last year, has been arrested on several charges, including one accusing him of failing to have her in his custody, police said in court documents released Wednesday.
Manchester police set up a 24-hour tip line this week and offered cash rewards in an effort to find Harmony Montgomery. They said they were working with the state Division for Children, Youth and Families and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to find her.
Harmony’s mother, who lives in Massachusetts, had called Manchester police in November to say she hadn’t seen her daughter in a while. She originally told officers she hadn’t seen her in over six months, but then said it had been since Easter 2019 when she video chatted with the father and Harmony, according to a police affidavit.
Police said the father, Adam Montgomery, 31, had legal custody of Harmony. He was arrested on a second-degree assault charge Tuesday, as well as charges of interfering with custody and child endangerment. Police accused him of “purposely violating a duty of care, protection or support” by failing to know where she has been since late 2019 — the last reported sighting of Harmony.
— Associated Press
ILLINOIS
Child welfare worker killed on home visit
An Illinois child welfare worker was stabbed to death during a home visit in a town south of Springfield, authorities said.
Diedre Silas, 36, an investigator for the state Department of Children and Family Services, was conducting a welfare check Tuesday on children living in the home in Thayer when she was stabbed, according to Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell.
Thayer is 23 miles south of the capital city.
Benjamin Reed, 32, who authorities say lived in the home, faces charges of first-degree murder and aggravated battery.
Authorities arrived just before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and found what appeared to be blood near the door. They forced their way into the house and found the victim dead. Police obtained a search warrant and collected evidence that helped them find Reed at a Decatur hospital, authorities said. He was treated for a minor injury and taken to the county jail.
— Associated Press