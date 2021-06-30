“It’s the worst case scenario — homing pigeons that can’t find their home,” the news release said.
Sheriff’s deputies, state troopers and animal service workers attempted to capture the pigeons, ultimately recovering 73 fowl. The birds weren’t banded so their owner wasn’t immediately determined, officials said.
“Our job is to help animals find their way home, whether they’re covered in fur, scales, or in this case feathers,” said Volusia County Animal Control Officer Alicia Dease. “We’re hoping someone out there might have information on where these birds came from or the truck that was carrying them.”