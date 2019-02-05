GREENSBORO, N.C. — The U.S. Department of Justice says the maker of HondaJet violated the Immigration and Nationality Act by refusing to consider or hire certain work-authorized non-U.S. citizens because of their citizenship status.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports the federal department said Friday that an investigation concluded Honda Aircraft published at least 25 job postings between 2015 and 2016 that illegally required a particular citizenship status. Honda Aircraft has been fined nearly $45,000.

The government says the company misunderstood requirements under the International Traffic in Arms Regulations and the Export Administration Regulations.

The company has agreed to remove specific citizenship requirements from job postings, unless permitted by law. The settlement also requires some employees to attend training on the act’s anti-discrimination provision.

The newspaper couldn’t immediately reach Honda Aircraft for comment.

___

Information from: Winston-Salem Journal, http://www.journalnow.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.