Lobo said last week that he did not receive any illicit money from anyone and called accusations against him “falsehoods from criminals who are trying to reduce their sentence in the USA.”
Rivera’s testimony came on the seventh day of the drug trial against Tony Hernández, brother of current Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández.
The former trafficker also acknowledged being responsible for 78 murders.
