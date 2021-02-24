Sara John of the St. Louis Inter-Faith Committee on Latin America said Garcia’s decision to leave the church came after Immigration and Customs Enforcement declared that he was no longer a deportation priority and that the agency would not pursue his detention or removal.

Garcia, braced by a hand on his shoulder from a son and fighting back tears, told a cheering crowd of about 100 people that he was separated from living with his family for 1,252 days.

In his first weeks as president, Biden has signed several executive orders on immigration issues that undo his predecessor’s policies, though several Republican members of Congress are pushing legal challenges.

Myrna Orozco, organizing coordinator at Church World Service, said 33 immigrants remain inside churches across the United States and that number should continue to drop.

Others who have emerged from sanctuary since Biden took office include Jose Chicas, a 55-year-old native of El Salvador, who left a church-owned house in Durham, N.C., on Jan. 22. Saheeda Nadeem, a 65-year-old from Pakistan, left a Kalamazoo, Mich., church this month. And Edith Espinal, a native of Mexico, left an Ohio church after more than three years.

— Associated Press

FLORIDA

Man charged with trying to aid militants

A Florida man traveled to Turkey and attempted to enter Syria so he could help Islamic State militants, according to an indictment by a federal grand jury.

The grand jury Tuesday charged Mohamed Suliman, 33, with attempting to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization.

Suliman, of Gainesville, was previously charged in September, but the complaint was not made public until the beginning of the month, when Suliman was arrested following his expulsion from a foreign country, according to a statement from the U.S. attorney’s office.

Prosecutors did not say where he was arrested, but court documents noted he had been living in India.

During a court hearing two weeks ago, a judge ordered him to remain in federal custody.

According to an affidavit supporting the criminal complaint, in June 2014, Suliman traveled from Gainesville to Turkey and tried to enter Syria so he could join up with Islamic State militants.

Suliman had been on the FBI’s radar for the past decade, according to the affidavit. He was interviewed by an agent in Turkey in 2011 and interviewed again in 2018 during a trip to Sudan.

During the earlier interview in Turkey, he told the FBI agent that he had bipolar disorder and that he had stopped taking medication, which led him to be manic or depressed, the affidavit said.

He told FBI agents that when that happens, he goes from having moderate religious beliefs to violent Islamist views, according to the affidavit.