Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández said on Twitter that he received news of the verdict “with great sadness.”

The trial featured testimony that convicted Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman aided the conspiracy by giving $1 million in bribes to Tony Hernández to pass along to his brother.

The Honduran president was not charged in the case but was labeled a co-conspirator. The president tweeted during the trial that the prosecution’s allegations were “100% false, absurd and ridiculous.”

— Associated Press

GEORGIA

Ex-officer sentenced in fatal shooting

A former Georgia police officer who fatally shot an unarmed, fleeing black man was sentenced Friday to one year in prison.

Zechariah Presley was also sentenced to four years of probation. The sentence by a superior court judge comes nearly two weeks after a jury acquitted Presley of manslaughter charges but found him guilty of violating his oath of office.

Presley, who is white, was a Kingsland police officer when he killed Tony Green in June 2018. Green fled a traffic stop, and a foot chase ended with a short struggle between the men. Presley then shot Green eight times. Darkness obscured body-camera video of the shooting.

— Associated Press

