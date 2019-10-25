The training track has caused the fewest number of breakdowns. However, there have been three deaths on it since the fall meet began on Sept. 27, including one that was believed to be a heart attack. The other two fatalities occurred during races.
Santa Anita hosts the Breeders’ Cup world championships next weekend.
