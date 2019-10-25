ARCADIA, Calif. — A fifth horse has died at Santa Anita this fall, the 35th overall fatality since Dec. 26 at the Southern California racetrack.

G Q Covergirl injured both her front legs Friday on the training track. The 5-year-old mare was euthanized on the advice of the attending veterinarian.

Trained by two-time Kentucky Derby winner Doug O’Neill, G Q Covergirl had six wins in 16 career starts and earnings of $200,730. She had won her last two starts and finished in the money in all of her six races this year. O’Neill also owned the mare in a partnership.