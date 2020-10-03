Powerful winds that had been expected to drive flames since Wednesday hadn’t materialized, and warnings of extreme fire danger for hot, dry and gusty weather expired Saturday morning as a layer of fog rolled in.
But with California a tinderbox of dead trees and brush after weeks of scorching weather and years of drought, fires could explode in rural areas, grasslands and dense forest even without the push of winds.
Above-normal temperatures and low humidity persisted Saturday, heightening the fire danger. “It just leaves us kind of nervous that we’re not out of the woods yet when it comes to what might happen in California,” said Jonathan Cox, a deputy chief with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, known as Cal Fire.
A cooling trend is expected to slowly begin on Sunday. Long-range forecast models hinted at the possibility of rain.
— Associated Press
Activists urge continued closure of wolf-hunting season in Alaska region: Alaska conservationists are urging state and federal officials not to reopen wolf-hunting season around Prince of Wales Island. They are imploring officials to do so to allow the population of wolves to recover from last season's record harvest, CoastAlaska reported. Much of the island is part of the Tongass National Forest, which makes state and federal governments in charge of managing hunting and trapping. The Forest Service had postponed the federal subsistence wolf season until Oct. 31. The state's hunting season for wolves is scheduled to open two weeks afterward.
— Associated Press