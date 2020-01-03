Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin told The Columbus Dispatch at least one of the three died from a cause other than the fire, but he wouldn’t say who or share details.

Neighbors reported hearing a boom before seeing the blaze Wednesday evening at the family’s home several miles southeast of downtown Columbus. Firefighters responding to the scorched, two-story house later found the bodies.

Firefighters have said two other children lived at the home but weren’t there at the time.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD