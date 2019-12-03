President Donald Trump has said the Russians should be invited back.

The resolution adopted by the House urges keeping Russia out until it “respects the territorial integrity of its neighbors and adheres to the standards of democratic societies,” according to Rep. Albio Sires, D-N.J., an author of the resolution.

Trump said Tuesday that next year’s summit would be held at Camp David, the presidential retreat in Maryland.

The Group of Seven, or G-7, consists of the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United Kingdom.

