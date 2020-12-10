The administration has pushed the Census Bureau to produce state population totals in time for the president to try to exclude undocumented immigrants from apportionment before he leaves office.

“Your approach to Congress’ oversight responsibilities has been abominable,” Maloney wrote in a letter to Ross, adding, “You may have little personal regard for your own ignominious legacy as Secretary of Commerce, but a complete and accurate census is critical for the health and well-being of hundreds of thousands of American families in red states and blue states alike.”

— Tara Bahrampour

MINNESOTA

3 charged with arson during August unrest

Three men have been indicted on federal arson charges in connection with fires that were set inside the Target corporate headquarters building during unrest that followed rumors of an August police shooting in downtown Minneapolis.

The unrest began after a Black man who was a suspect in a homicide fatally shot himself as police were closing in. In the city still reeling from the May 25 death of George Floyd, rumors of a police shooting circulated and activists and demonstrators went downtown to protest.

Federal prosecutors announced Thursday that Shador Tommie Cortez Jackson, 24, of Richfield; Victor Devon Edwards, 31, of St. Paul; and Leroy Lemonte Perry Williams, 34, of Minneapolis were each indicted on one count of conspiracy to commit arson.

According to allegations in the indictment and court documents, the three men went downtown where dozens of others had gathered Aug. 26. Court documents say Jackson used a construction sign to break a glass door at the Target building and, once inside, set a fire on a counter in a mailroom.

Court documents say that Edwards later added liquid accelerant to the fire, and that Jackson tried to light a second fire on top of cardboard boxes using a lighter and ignitable liquid. They ran outside, but Williams went back in and tried to light a fire inside the building entrance.

— Associated Press

NEVADA

5 bicyclists are killed in crash with truck

Five bicyclists were killed and three others injured in a crash Thursday involving a box truck on U.S. Highway 95 north of the town of Searchlight, Nevada Highway Patrol officials said. Authorities said the truck driver, who wasn’t believed to have been impaired, remained on the scene after the 9:40 a.m. crash.

Nevada Department of Transportation spokesman Tony Illia said the truck allegedly hit a safety escort vehicle that was following the group of about 20 bicyclists. They were on an informal ride to celebrate one of the bicyclist’s retirement, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.