Hill oversees the city’s public housing agency, considered Delaware’s largest affordable housing landlord with about 1,500 units for low-income tenants across Wilmington.
His suspension comes just over a week after the board of commissioners unanimously voted to declare “no confidence” in Hill.
Spadola at the time declined to provide details on what he said was a “personnel matter,” saying only that “no single issue led to this.”
In the days that followed, several board members also declined to comment on the matter, though some hinted that their dissatisfaction had to do with communication issues between Hill and the board.
