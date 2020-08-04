A witness on a bicycle approached and told the sergeant that he had seen the beating and saw the suspect flee on foot and board a nearby transit bus. The bus, which already had the driver and three passengers aboard, was evacuated immediately, leaving the suspect alone.
The sergeant boarded the bus, confronted the man and ordered him to show his hands. Instead, the man reached for the gun and was shot dead, Acevedo said. No one else was injured.
The officer, who is an 18-year veteran of the police force, was not equipped with a radio or body camera. However, the bus had a security camera that was expected to have captured the shooting, Acevedo said. The officer has been placed on administrative duties pending an investigation.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.