HOUSTON — Houston police chief says two suspects are dead after a shooting that injured five officers.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
HOUSTON — Houston police chief says two suspects are dead after a shooting that injured five officers.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Sign up for email updates from the "Confronting the Caliphate" series.
You have signed up for the "Confronting the Caliphate" series.