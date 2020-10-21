The killing of a veteran police commander by an immigrant living in the country illegally is likely to fuel the Trump administration’s campaign-trail attacks on “sanctuary” jurisdictions that limit cooperation with ICE.

Houston is not a sanctuary city, but its police department does not fully cooperate with the agency, an approach that Police Chief Art Acevedo has defended as a way to balance public safety with a need to preserve trust between local officers and the city’s immigrant communities.

Acevedo said Preston, a 41-year-old veteran, was “a hero” killed while responding to a domestic disturbance call at Manzano’s apartment Tuesday morning. Another officer, Courtney Waller, was wounded in the incident while responding to the call. Manzano and Manzano’s 14-year-old son were injured in the exchange of gunfire.

Preston, Waller and another officer spoke to Manzano’s ex-wife in a parking lot outside before going upstairs to speak with Manzano, according to Acevedo. After the teenager opened the door, Manzano opened fire, striking Preston in the head. He died hours later at a hospital.

Acevedo said police were called twice to Manzano’s residence during the past weekend in response to domestic disturbance calls. Manzano has a lengthy criminal record dating back to 1994 that includes assault and domestic violence convictions, according to news reports examining his record.

ICE officials and Department of Homeland Security leaders have launched a campaign of targeted arrests in cities with sanctuary policies in recent weeks, taking nearly 300 into custody. ICE has put up billboards in the Philadelphia area featuring the mug shots of immigrants wanted by the agency who were previously released by local authorities.

Houston is not one of the cities included in the campaign, which ICE calls “Operation Rise.”

Records show Manzano’s arrests and convictions occurred between 1994 and 2004, before the sanctuary cities began limiting collaboration with ICE.

Acevedo has long walked a tightrope on immigration-related policing matters. The chief has opposed a Texas law banning “sanctuary cities,” and his department historically has refrained from engaging in immigration enforcement. As president of the Major Cities Chiefs Association, he has issued statements saying he would not shield anyone who has committed a crime or inflicted harm on the community. In that role, he has pushed for meetings with the Department of Homeland Security to work out solutions, including the vexing work of determining which ICE-issued detainers are valid or present liabilities to local departments.

Texas jurisdictions — including Harris County, the third-largest in the country — have been among the most compliant with ICE detainers. Harris has one of the largest number of ICE arrests and transfers in the country, and the number of detainers issued there increased significantly during the Trump administration, according to Syracuse University’s tracking database.

A new report by a Stanford researcher published this week examining federal data found no increase in crime between 2010 and 2015 in jurisdictions that adopted sanctuary policies, despite the administration’s efforts to highlight violence incidents involving immigrants.