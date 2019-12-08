Houston Police Department officers stand by the scene of a shooting in Houston on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. A Houston police officer was shot Saturday evening and a suspect was being sought, authorities said. (Marie D. De Jesus/Houston Chronicle via AP) (Associated Press)By Associated Press December 8, 2019 at 12:16 AM ESTHOUSTON — A Houston police officer was shot and killed Saturday evening, authorities said.Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announced Sgt. Christopher Brewster’s death at a media briefing late Saturday. Police officials said in a tweet that the 32-year-old officer was shot about 6 p.m.Police Chief Art Acevedo said on Twitter that police recovered firearms and other evidence discarded by the shooter.Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.ADADcomments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0Today's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy