TEXAS

Residents face cleanup after Imelda damage

The widespread damage brought to the Houston area by one of the wettest tropical cyclones in U.S. history came into broader view Saturday, as floodwaters receded to reveal the exhausting cleanup effort that lies ahead for many communities and homeowners.

Hundreds of homes and other buildings in the region, extending eastward from Houston and across the Louisiana border, were damaged by Imelda, as the onetime tropical storm slowly churned across the region, dumping more than 40 inches of rain in some spots. Imelda is being blamed for at least five deaths.

Officials in Harris County, which is home to Houston, were trying to determine if millions of dollars in uninsured losses were enough to trigger a federal disaster declaration, Francisco Sanchez, a spokesman for the county’s Office of Emergency Management, said Saturday.

Authorities raised the storm’s death toll to five, saying it is believed to have killed a 52-year-old Florida man who was found dead Thursday in his stranded pickup truck along Interstate 10 near Beaumont, which is near Texas’s border with Louisiana.

A section of the highway just east of Houston remained closed Saturday after at least two runaway barges struck two bridges carrying eastbound and westbound traffic.

— Associated Press

SOUTH CAROLINA

Shooting at bar leaves 2 dead, 8 wounded

Two men were fatally shot early Saturday at a South Carolina sports bar and eight others were wounded in the gunfire, authorities said. A suspect was being sought.

The shooting occurred in Lancaster, a community about 45 miles south of Charlotte. Coroner Karla Deese told news outlets that the dead have been identified as Henry Lee Colvin, 39, of Rock Hill, S.C., and Aaron Harris, 38, of Kershaw, S.C.

The shooting was at the Old Skool Sports Bar & Grill in Lancaster.

“I believe it was one person targeting another,” Sheriff Barry Faile said at a news conference Saturday. “Unfortunately, we had 10 victims that got shot.”

Investigators have identified a person of interest “but no one is in custody at this time,” Faile told reporters. “We’re doing all we can to locate this person.”

— Associated Press

Man suspected in two Chicago shootings is captured: A man suspected of shooting and wounding a Chicago police officer Saturday and of being the bicyclist who shot a woman in broad daylight near downtown days earlier has been captured, police said. A "person of interest" believed to be Michael Blackman, 45, was apprehended following an armed encounter with officers, police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi tweeted. Blackman has not been charged in either shooting.

— Associated Press