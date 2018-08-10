Stocks in the U.S. and Europe skidded Friday as investors worried about the financial stability of Turkey and how it might affect the global banking system.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 plunged 20.30 points, or 0.7 percent, to 2,833.28.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 196.09 points, or 0.8 percent, to 25,313.14.

The Nasdaq composite declined 52.67 points, or 0.7 percent, to 7,839.11.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks fell 4.08 points, or 0.2 percent, to 1,686.80.

For the week:

The S&P 500 lost 7.07 points, or 0.2 percent.

The Dow slid 149.44 points, or 0.6 percent.

The Nasdaq added 27.09 points, or 0.3 percent.

The Russell 2000 gained 13.43 points, or 0.8 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 159.67 points, or 6 percent.

The Dow is up 593.92 points, or 2.4 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 935.72 points, or 13.6 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 151.29 points, or 9.9 percent.

