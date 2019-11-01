The S&P 500 and Nasdaq composite both closed at all-time highs.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 index rose 29.35 points, or 1%, to 3,066.91.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 301.13, or 1.1%, to 27,347.36.

The Nasdaq gained 94.04, or 1.1%, to 8,386.40.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 26.88, or 1.7%, to 1,589.33.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 44.36 points, or 1.5%.

The Dow is up 389.30 points, or 1.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 143.28 points, or 1.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 30.62 points, or 2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 560.06 points, or 22.3%.

The Dow is up 4,019.90 points, or 17.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,751.12 points, or 26.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 240.77 points, or 17.9%.

