On Friday:

The S&P 500 index rose 23.83 points, or 0.8%, to 3,120.46.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 222.93 points, or 0.8%, to 28,004.89.

The Nasdaq composite climbed 61.81 points, or 0.7%, to 8,540.83.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies picked up 7.66 points, or 0.5%, to 1,596.45.

For the week:

The S&P 500 climbed 27.38 points, or 0.9%.

The Dow rose 323.65 points, or 1.2%.

The Nasdaq gained 65.52 points, or 0.8%

The Russell 2000 fell 2.41 points, or 0.2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 613.61 points, or 24.5%.

The Dow is up 4,677.43 points, or 20.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,905.55 points, or 28.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 247.90 points, or 18.4%.

