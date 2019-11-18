The U.S. stock market inched higher Monday, the latest nudge in its record-setting, six-week run, as markets wait for the next development in trade talks between the United States and China.

All three major U.S. stock indexes edged above the all-time highs they set on Friday, though the seemingly placid moves masked plenty of churn going on underneath. Nearly as many stocks in the S&P 500 fell as rose, and it took big gains for technology stocks and others to make up for sharp losses by oil producers.