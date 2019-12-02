On Monday:

The S&P 500 index fell 27.11 points, or 0.9%, to 3,113.87.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 268.37 points, or 1%, to 27,783.04.

The Nasdaq lost 97.48 points, or 1.1%, to 8,567.99.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks gave up 16.92 points, or 1%, to 1,607.58.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 607.02 points, or 24.2%.

The Dow is up 4,455.58 points, or 19.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,932.71 points, or 29.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 259.02 points, or 19.2%.

