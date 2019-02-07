Stocks closed broadly lower Thursday as traders were discouraged by more disappointing news on the global economy and company profits.

Technology companies, health care stocks and banks led the way lower. The declines followed steeper losses in Europe, where the European Union slashed its forecast for economic growth in the 19 countries that use the euro.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 fell 25.56 points, or 0.9 percent, to 2,706.05.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 220.77 points, or 0.9 percent, to 25,169.53.

The Nasdaq composite slid 86.93 points, or 1.2 percent, to 7,288.35.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies gave up 12.40 points, or 0.8 percent, to 1,505.63.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 0.48 points, or 0.02 percent.

The Dow is up 105.64 points, or 0.4 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 24.48 points, or 0.3 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 3.57 points, or 0.2 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 199.20 points, or 7.9 percent.

The Dow is up 1,842.07 points, or 7.9 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 653.07 points, or 9.8 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 157.07 points, or 11.6 percent.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.