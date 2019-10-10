On Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 18.73 points, or 0.6%, to 2,938.13.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 150.66 points, or 0.6%, to 26,496.67.

The Nasdaq added 47.04 points, or 0.6%, to 7,950.78.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies picked up 5.90 points, or 0.4%, to 1,485.36.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 13.88 points, or 0.5%.

The Dow is down 77.05 points, or 0.3%.

The Nasdaq is down 31.69 points, or 0.4%.

The Russell 2000 is down 15.34 points, or 1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 431.28 points, or 17.2%.

The Dow is up 3,169.21 points, or 13.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,315.51 points, or 19.8%.

The Russell 2000 is up 136.80 points, or 10.1%.

