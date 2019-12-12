On Thursday:

The S&P 500 index climbed 26.94 points, or 0.9%, to 3,168.57.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 220.75 points, or 0.8%, to 28,132.05.

The Nasdaq gained 63.27 points, or 0.7%, to 8,717.32.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks climbed 12.89 points, or 0.8%, to 1,644.81.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 22.66 points, or 0.7%.

The Dow is up 116.99 points, or 0.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 60.79 points, or 0.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 10.98 points, or 0.7%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 661.72 points, or 26.4%.

The Dow is up 4,804.59 points, or 20.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,082.04 points, or 31.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 296.25 points, or 22%.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

