Stocks closed Tuesday with modest losses as Wall Street didn’t find much to like in a mixed batch of corporate earnings.

The decline, which pulled the market from its recent record highs for the second straight day, came as investors looked cautiously ahead to Wednesday, when the Federal Reserve is widely expected to cut its benchmark interest rate for the first time in a decade.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 index fell 7.79 points, or 0.3%, to 3,013.18.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 23.33 points, or 0.1%, to 27,198.02.

The Nasdaq composite slid 19.71 points, or 0.2%, to 8,273.61.

The Russell 2000 index of small-company stocks rose 16.57 points, or 1.1%, to 1,585.60.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 12.68 points, or 0.4%.

The Dow is up 5.57 points, or 0.02%.

The Nasdaq is down 56.60 points, or 0.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 6.63 points, or 0.4%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 506.33 points, or 20.2%.

The Dow is up 3,870.56 points, or 16.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,638.34 points, or 24.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 237.04 points, or 17.6%.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.