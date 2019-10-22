On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 index fell 10.73 points, or 0.4%, to 2,995.99.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 39.54 points, or 0.1%, to 26,788.10.

The Nasdaq lost 58.69 points, or 0.7%, to 8,104.30.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies added 0.73 points, or 0.1%, to 1,550.87.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 9.79 points, or 0.3%.

The Dow is up 17.90 points, or 0.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 14.75 points, or 0.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 15.38 points, or 1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 489.14 points, or 19.5%.

The Dow is up 3,460.64 points, or 14.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,469.02 points, or 22.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 202.31 points, or 15%.

