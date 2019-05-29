Stocks slid again on Wall Street Wednesday, putting the market closer to its first monthly loss of the year.

Traders fled health care, technology and other high-risk stocks in favor of the safety of bonds. The broad sell-off reflects growing anxiety among investors that the trade war between the U.S. and China will derail global economic growth as it drags on with no sign of a resolution.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 index fell 19.37 points, or 0.7%, to 2,783.02.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 221.36 points, or 0.9%, to 25,126.41.

The Nasdaq composite slid 60.04 points, or 0.8%, to 7,547.31.

The Russell 2000 index of small companies dropped 14.07 points, or 0.9%, to 1,489.95.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 43.04 points, or 1.5%.

The Dow is down 459.28 points, or 1.8%.

The Nasdaq is down 89.70 points, or 1.2%.

The Russell 2000 is down 24.16 points, or 1.6%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 276.17 points, or 11%.

The Dow is up 1,798.95 points, or 7.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 912.03 points, or 13.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 141.39 points, or 10.5%.

